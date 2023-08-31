Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.3 %

Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.38. 383,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

