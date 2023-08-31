Ethic Inc. Purchases 9,109 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.06 and its 200-day moving average is $236.05. The company has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

