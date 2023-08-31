Ethic Inc. Buys 36,071 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.85. 2,531,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,822. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

