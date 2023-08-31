Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.10-$12.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.510-$9.570 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.23-$2.28 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $423.27.

Shares of LULU traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $381.26. 3,062,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 670.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $72,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

