Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.60

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 4.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Broadcom to earn $41.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $30.61 on Thursday, hitting $922.89. 5,375,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $871.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $739.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

