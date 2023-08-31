The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2027 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

York Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 41,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. York Water has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $582.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,481,000 after buying an additional 86,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in York Water by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,786,000 after acquiring an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of York Water by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of York Water by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of York Water by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on YORW

York Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.