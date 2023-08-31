BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

NYSE LEO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,157. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.