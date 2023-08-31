Blackstone Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 42,597 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 76% compared to the typical volume of 24,199 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

NYSE BX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.37. 3,959,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,054. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $109.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

