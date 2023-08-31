Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,636 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.3% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.82.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,471,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

