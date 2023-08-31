Keith A. Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SKY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.27. 292,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,258. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $76.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on SKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

