Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,443,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 31st, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $428,200.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $426,900.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. 716,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,422. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $558,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.