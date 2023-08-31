Lynn B. Trelstad Sells 30,000 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TEGNA Price Performance

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $16.53. 1,894,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,450. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,750,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,675,000 after acquiring an additional 166,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,294,000 after purchasing an additional 257,933 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in TEGNA by 272.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,496,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TEGNA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,982,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 28.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,883 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Report on TEGNA

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.