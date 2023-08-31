SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Sells $644,663.80 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SM Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on SM Energy from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Boston Partners raised its position in SM Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in SM Energy by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 153,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 166,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

