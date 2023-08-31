Carmignac Gestion Purchases Shares of 99,844 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 99,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

