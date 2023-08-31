Carmignac Gestion Purchases 112,007 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,007 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,784,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,182. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.