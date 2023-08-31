Carmignac Gestion Acquires 25,000 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned about 1.02% of Merus worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $30,910,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after buying an additional 539,669 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $18,970,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 86.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 393,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 98,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merus stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,797. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. Merus had a negative net margin of 432.68% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

