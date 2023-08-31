Carmignac Gestion Purchases 2,206 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,214 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733 shares of company stock valued at $153,279 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

