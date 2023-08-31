Insider Selling: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance
HVT stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,414. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $512.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 761,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Haverty Furniture Companies
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.
Read More
