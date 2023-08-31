Carmignac Gestion Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 398.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $39,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $588.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,231.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,111 shares of company stock worth $7,249,837 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

