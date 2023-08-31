Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,848 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $79,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,557 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.47. 5,202,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

