Carmignac Gestion Purchases 8,639 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $82,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.56. 801,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,516. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.89 and a 200 day moving average of $239.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.