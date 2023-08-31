Carmignac Gestion Has $118.58 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 818,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,190 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 2.0% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $118,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,095,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,179,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 815.4% during the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 13,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,042,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,691,000 after buying an additional 57,845 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.25. 6,621,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,449. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.52. The company has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.