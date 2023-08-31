BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 54,302 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $840,594.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,977,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,373,170.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,542 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,503.82.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 136,493 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,074,693.60.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 97,606 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,683.02.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 243,551 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,620.10.

On Friday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,498 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $188,094.90.

On Thursday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,823 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $340,657.03.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,361 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $647,713.26.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $775,991.65.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 193,520 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,199.20.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.49. 200,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,779. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.