Carmignac Gestion Acquires New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,085,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,425,000. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.28% of Capital One Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

NYSE COF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $102.39. 1,862,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,306. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,755 shares of company stock worth $3,954,300 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

