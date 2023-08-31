Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Z stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.16. 2,637,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,748. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,544 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

