Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Carl M. Eschenbach Purchases 8,676 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Workday Trading Up 0.6 %

WDAY traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of -506.54, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $245.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.71.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

