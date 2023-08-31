Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells $2,397,854.25 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.62. 3,548,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.01 and its 200 day moving average is $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $208.31.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. The company had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 204.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,834,000 after acquiring an additional 278,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

