The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) COO Shailesh Jejurikar Sells 11,522 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shailesh Jejurikar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.34. 5,442,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.09.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

