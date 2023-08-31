Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,190,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,245,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LQDT stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $560.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.53. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.77 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 46.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

