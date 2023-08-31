Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells 11,969 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,513. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,835,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

