Carmignac Gestion Invests $3.27 Million in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 790,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 1.03% of Niu Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Niu Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Niu Technologies by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Niu Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Niu Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NIU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 135,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,066. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

