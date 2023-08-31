Carmignac Gestion Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.68. 2,075,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,010. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.37 and a 200 day moving average of $291.93.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
