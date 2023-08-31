Carmignac Gestion Sells 5,599 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Carmignac Gestion cut its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.05% of Masimo worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Masimo by 14.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 100.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 35,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average is $158.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

