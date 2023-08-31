Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Holdings Lifted by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,598 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 15.1% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategy Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Datadog worth $94,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.15, a PEG ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,218,919 shares of company stock valued at $116,947,069. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.