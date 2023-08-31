Carmignac Gestion Acquires 3,407 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 280,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $36,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Paychex by 46.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $867,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.23. 1,929,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,001. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

