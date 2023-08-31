Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New $980,000 Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. XPeng accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of XPeng by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.79. 15,807,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,261,150. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 3.27.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

