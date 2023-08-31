Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $1.51 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Western Digital comprises about 0.4% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6.2% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. 6,967,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.67. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.