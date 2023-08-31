PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $426-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.51 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.13-0.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.44.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $25.76. 1,976,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,199. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,470 shares of company stock worth $1,101,691. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.