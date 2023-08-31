ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 3,750,000 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,856,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,311,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARS Pharmaceuticals

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.