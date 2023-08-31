NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 210,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,518,000 after purchasing an additional 169,613 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 398,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,718,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,422,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,061,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $493.55. 52,451,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,771,570. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.