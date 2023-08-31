Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $896-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.81 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,173,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,237. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,684,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,207,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 47,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $1,135,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,396,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,104,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,207,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,157,834 shares of company stock worth $58,989,785. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

