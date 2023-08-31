55,781 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SunPower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of SunPower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 24.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

SPWR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,786. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

