SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 7.1% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,776 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 552,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.25. 284,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,795. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

