Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $452.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,873,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,989. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $350.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

