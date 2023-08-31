Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Sells 89 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $377.99. 35,386,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,252,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.53. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

