Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,576. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

