SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

GLD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.02. 4,671,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,784. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.39.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

