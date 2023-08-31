Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,374,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:EFG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. 480,631 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

