Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $231,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,929 shares during the quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGSH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.84. 1,872,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,074. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.