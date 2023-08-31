Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,962,447 shares of company stock worth $54,596,092 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100,759,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,679,313. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -499.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.